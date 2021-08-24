Melissa Joan Hart “doing much better” after revealing COVID-19 diagnosis

Photo by LA Family Housing Home Together 2021/via Getty Images

After revealing on Sunday that she had tested positive for COVID-19, Melissa Joan Hart had some good news to report.

“I wanna let you know I’m doing so much better,” the Sabrina the Teenage Witch alum, looking a little run down, shared in a video posted to her Instagram account on Monday. “Feeling like I’m probably at like, 75 percent. My last video, I was probably [at] 20, 25 percent.”

Melissa says her 15-year-old son, Mason, who also tested positive, is doing better as well, and her youngest son, six-year-old Tucker, who also contracted the virus, has been asymptomatic.

Hart’s 13-year-old son, Braydon, is COVID-19 negative so far, but they’re still waiting on the results for her husband, Mark, which Hart says “got lost in the mail.”

“So, all staying very isolated and separate. Just wanted to send love to everyone out there,” the 45-year-old actress declared.

Melissa added that she’s gotten plenty of chicken soup to help her get better and thanked her fans for the “outpouring of love” she’s felt since revealing her diagnosis.

