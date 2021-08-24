(Obituaries air at 8:25 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., and 5:25 p.m.)

Dorothy Bravo, 59, of Collinsville, Virginia passed away on Friday, August 20, 2021, at SOVAH-Martinsville. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Cecelia Conklin, 81, of Ridgeway, Virginia passed away Monday, August 23, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Edward Darrough, 60, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, August 18, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Wildon Carroll Foster, 86, died Friday, August 20, 2021. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Bassett Funeral Service is in charge.

James Edward Hodge, 78, of Oakland Dr., Danville, Va., departed this life on Sunday, August 22, 2021, at his residence. Arrangements will be announced by Hairston Funeral Home.

Bobby Johnston, 87, of Stuart, Va. died on Friday, August 20, 2021, at his home. Norris Funeral Services in Stuart is serving the family.

Betty Mooney, 78, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away on Friday, August 20, 2021, at her home. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Barbara Pollard, 82, of Ridgeway, Virginia passed away Saturday, August 21, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

​​Phyllis Utt Schlueter, 70, of Collinsville, Va. passed away Monday, August 23, 2021, with her family. A casual, outdoor memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Foothills Church-Rosewood (home of Krista and Tony Pratt), 224 George Taylor Rd. Spencer, VA 24165. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Schlueter family.

Olga Ruth Pierce Thorpe, 68, of UnionTown, Pennsylvania passed away on Friday, August 20, 2021, in Bassett, Virginia. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Mildred Loraine White, 80, of Wray St., Martinsville, Va., departed this life on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at her residence. Arrangements will be announced by Hairston Funeral Home.

Rosalyn D. Williams, 74, of Windy Crossing, Winston Salem, N.C., departed this life on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital, Winston Salem, N.C. Arrangements will be announced by Hairston Funeral Home.

Deborah Ann Scott Wyatt, 65, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away Friday, August 20, 2021, at SOVAH- Martinsville. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.