Plans expand for Caesars in Danville

Developers from Caesars Entertainment were in Danville Monday night to provide an overview of the multi-million project and to receive input from the community.

Robert Livingston, Senior Vice President of Development for Caesars Entertainment, said the hotel will be built first and that the scope of the project has already been expanded.

Original plans called for a minimum investment of $400 million dollars, with 300 hotel rooms. Livingston said that has increased to a $500 million investment, with 500 rooms “out of the gate.”

The casino will include 2,000 slot machines, 75 table games, 16 poker tables, restaurants, and bars.