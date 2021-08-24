Tuesday, August 24, 2021
HomeNewsLocalPlans expand for Caesars in Danville
NewsLocal

Plans expand for Caesars in Danville

By staff
0
31
Plans expand for Caesars in Danville

Developers from Caesars Entertainment were in Danville Monday night to provide an overview of the multi-million project and to receive input from the community.

Robert Livingston, Senior Vice President of Development for Caesars Entertainment, said the hotel will be built first and that the scope of the project has already been expanded.

Original plans called for a minimum investment of $400 million dollars, with 300 hotel rooms. Livingston said that has increased to a $500 million investment, with 500 rooms “out of the gate.”

The casino will include 2,000 slot machines, 75 table games, 16 poker tables, restaurants, and bars.

Previous articleSunny and hot today with a high of 95
Next articleMelissa Joan Hart “doing much better” after revealing COVID-19 diagnosis
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2021 WHEE