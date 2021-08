Nats play the Marlins tonight

The Nats are 53-70 on the season, 14 games behind the Braves. The Nats have won 3 out of their last 10 games. Washington plays the Marlins tonight.

High school football begins this Friday

This Friday Bassett plays at Franklin County, Magna Vista is at Liberty Christian, and Patrick County is at Carroll County. All games start at 7 p.m.