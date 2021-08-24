Watch Nicole Byer, Wayne Brady in new trailer for ‘Nailed It!’; Billy Porter to direct Gabrielle Union’s ‘To Be Real’

Courtesy of Netflix

The season-six trailer for Netflix’s Emmy-nominated series Nailed It! has been released.

Hosted by the hilarious Nicole Byer, the upcoming season will once again bring amateur bakers together for a chance to win $10,000. Some of the new challenges include “paranormal pastries” and an opportunity to celebrate Black History with various confections. Jacques Torres will return as judge, while Sam Richardson, Wayne Brady, Reggie Watts, Big Freedia, June Diane Raphael and Sasheer Zamata will step in as celebrity guest judges. Nailed It! hits Netflix on September 15.

In other news, Billy Porter has been tapped to direct Gabrielle Union‘s forthcoming queer teen comedy feature, To Be Real. According to Variety, the film landed at Amazon Studios after “a competitive bidding war that received multiple offers.” Described as an LGBTQ Superbad mixed with Booksmart, the film centers on three queer friends who leave their hometown for Pride Weekend in New York City, where they discover that “life over the rainbow is an insane, raunchy, often divisive, but ultimately FIERCE non-stop party.” Casting details for the film have yet to be announced.

Finally — ICYMI, Lovecraft Country creator Misha Green is re-teaming with star Jurnee Smollett for an upcoming spinoff to DC’s Birds of Prey. Variety reports that the new standalone film will center around Smollett’s Black Canary character and will be produced for HBO Max. Smollett confirmed the news on Twitter, writing in part, “Guess the Canary is out of the cage! So excited to finally embark on this adventure with my creative soul sis @MishaGreen.”

