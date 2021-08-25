Wednesday, August 25, 2021
NYC Times Square Ferris wheel debuts for limited time

By staff
John Lamparski/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A limited-time Ferris wheel is opening in New York City’s Times Square Wednesday offering tourists and residents a new view of the city.

The 110-foot-tall ride is in operation from Aug. 25 to Sept. 12.

Times Square Alliance President Tom Harris called it “an incredible new way to enjoy Times Square from a completely new vantage point as we navigate these times and reflect on all we have been through this past year.”

Six people can ride in each gondola.

The Ferris wheel runs from noon to midnight seven days a week. General admission tickets are $20.

