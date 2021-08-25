‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ trailer shatters ‘Avengers: Endgame”s records

Photo: Matt Kennedy/©2021 CTMG. All Rights Reserved.

Sony’s release of the teaser trailer to Spider-Man: No Way Home topped a high-water mark set by collaborator Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame back in 2019.

The peek of Tom Holland‘s next adventure as the web-slinger broke the all-time 24-hour record for most global trailer views with 355.5 million, compared to Avengers: Endgame’s, 289 million views.

No Way Home‘s trailer scored double the viewership for its previous entry, Spider-Man: Far from Home, and also shattered Endgame‘s record for the largest 24-hour “social media conversation,” with 4.5 million mentions around the world.

Stateside, Far from Home generated 2.91 million mentions in 24 hours, while in just 12 hours, the new Spider-Man adventure was mentioned 1.96 million times in the U.S. alone.

Starring Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Alfred Molina, Marisa Tomei and Jon Favreau — and a host of still-secret co-stars — Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters December 17, 2021 from Columbia Pictures and co-producer Marvel Studios.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.