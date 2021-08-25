Wednesday, August 25, 2021
HomeNewsEntertainment'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer shatters 'Avengers: Endgame''s records
NewsEntertainment

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ trailer shatters ‘Avengers: Endgame”s records

By staff
0
20
Photo: Matt Kennedy/©2021 CTMG. All Rights Reserved.

Sony’s release of the teaser trailer to Spider-Man: No Way Home topped a high-water mark set by collaborator Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame back in 2019. 

The peek of Tom Holland‘s next adventure as the web-slinger broke the all-time 24-hour record for most global trailer views with 355.5 million, compared to Avengers: Endgame’s, 289 million views.

No Way Home‘s trailer scored double the viewership for its previous entry, Spider-Man: Far from Home, and also shattered Endgame‘s record for the largest 24-hour “social media conversation,” with 4.5 million mentions around the world.

Stateside, Far from Home generated 2.91 million mentions in 24 hours, while in just 12 hours, the new Spider-Man adventure was mentioned 1.96 million times in the U.S. alone. 

Starring Holland, Benedict CumberbatchZendayaJacob BatalonAlfred MolinaMarisa Tomei and Jon Favreau — and a host of still-secret co-stars — Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters December 17, 2021 from Columbia Pictures and co-producer Marvel Studios.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleDisgraced former NY Governor Andrew Cuomo’s Emmy gets rescinded; political rival Cynthia Nixon trolls him
Next article“It still doesn’t seem real” — ‘Archer’ stars on the show starting its 12th season tonight
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2021 WHEE