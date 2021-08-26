ABC’s ‘The Conners’ going live again, for season 4 premiere

ABC/Eric McCandless

ABC’s family sitcom The Conners is going live again, this time for the show’s September 22 season premiere.

The network announced during its Television Critics Association confab on Thursday that John Goodman, Sara Gilbert and the rest of the cast will perform the show twice, once for each coast, as they did on the night of the New Hampshire primary in February 2020.

This time, the show will be even more be of a high-wire act: As part of a “You Can Be a Conner” sweepstakes, fans will be given a chance to be a part of a show, when a cast member, in character, will call them live during the broadcast.

The idea is to get viewers to share how they navigate their lives as the blue-collar Conners do. “It’s never been done before and it’s going to be something pretty special,” teased series executive producer and showrunner Bruce Helford during the presentation.

