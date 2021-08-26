Benedict Cumberbatch and his creepy whistle star in the trailer for Netflix’s ‘The Power of the Dog’

KIRSTY GRIFFIN/NETFLIX © 2021

Benedict Cumberbatch plays a creepy cowboy in the forthcoming new film from Oscar-winning director Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog, the trailer for which Netflix just revealed.

Based on the 1967 book of the same name by Thomas Savage, the 1925-set film has the Doctor Strange star playing Phil, a tough-as-nails cowboy “who stokes fear in those around him.”

But when his brother George, played by Jungle Cruise‘s Jesse Plemmons, falls for a single mother, played by Kirsten Dunst, things go sideways. Phil doesn’t trust her, but when he takes a shine to Rose’s teen son, played by Kodi Smit-McPhee, the situation comes to a head.

Cumberbatch says nothing in the trailer, sharing only icy stares and mocking laughs toward his co-stars, but his creepy whistle punctuates the coming attraction.

The Power of the Dog will debut at the Venice Film Festival on September 2, before it hits theaters in limited release in select theaters on November 17, and ultimately on Netflix December 1.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.