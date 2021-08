Descendants of seven Black men executed in 1951 for the rape of a white woman in Martinsville are scheduled to meet with Gov. Ralph Northam on Tuesday to discuss a posthumous pardon.

Activists first made the unusual request to Northam last year.

Earlier this month the Martinsville City Council passed a resolution asking him to grant posthumous reprieves to the men, known as the “Martinsville Seven,” and commute their death sentences.