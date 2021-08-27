Eddie Murphy joining Jonah Hill for Netflix comedy from ‘black-ish’ creator Kenya Barris

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Eddie Murphy reportedly will be teaming up with Jonah Hill for a new comedy that will be directed by black-ish veteran Kenya Barris.

The Hollywood Reporter notes that the three very funny guys will collaborate on an as-yet-untitled project that the trade described as an “incisive examination of modern love and family dynamics and how clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences shape and affect relationships.”

Superbad and Forgetting Sarah Marshall vet Hill, who of late has been exploring his more dramatic side on screen, also co-wrote the upcoming film with Barris, who co-wrote the hit sequel Coming 2 America for Murphy.

Kenya also will be making his feature film directorial debut on the film, the trade says.

