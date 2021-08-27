Model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley launches clean beauty line at Sephora

HJBC/iStock

(NEW YORK) — Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is now a beauty brand founder.

The model and actress recently announced the launch of Rose Inc., her cosmetics and skin care brand.

The brand, which has been in development for two years, is focused on sustainability and high-performance, non-comedogenic formulations, Huntington-Whiteley said.

“I wanted to create products with innovative clean ingredients, sustainable solutions and high-performance, non-comedogenic formulations. I have such a deep love and passion for the beauty industry that this feels like an organic next step for me in my career,” Huntington-Whiteley said in an interview with Good Morning America.

Huntington-Whiteley says starting in the modeling industry at 16 gave her the education she needed to create her own products.

She partnered with biotechnology company Amyris to help provide ingredients that are both good for people and the environment.

“There’s a new demand for science-driven brands that deliver real results and guarantee an eco-friendly approach,” Rose Inc. CEO Caroline Hadfield said.

The brand is launching with the “Modern Essentials” collection including products like brightening serum to hydrating concealer.

All of the products are 100% vegan and cruelty-free.

“Confidence and embracing one’s own beauty is definitely a journey. It has always important to me to offer products that make people feel good, feel beautiful and confident,” Huntington-Whiteley added.

You can shop items from the new beauty brand below now available at Sephora.

