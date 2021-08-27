(Obituaries air at 8:25 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., and 5:25 p.m.)

Cecelia Conklin, 81, of Ridgeway, Virginia passed away Monday, August 23, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

James Edward Hodge, 78, of Oakland Dr., Danville, Va., departed this life on Sunday, August 22, 2021, at his residence. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 12 p.m. at the C.R.V. Memorial Chapel at Hairston Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Rash Hodge Family Cemetery, Price Hairston Lane, Martinsville, Va. A public viewing will be held on Friday, August 27, 2021, at Hairston Funeral Home between the hours of 1 until 5 p.m.

Carolyn Hudson, 69, of Martinsville, Va. passed away Sunday, August 22, 2021. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Hudson family.

Rhonda Kay Phillips, 62, of Bassett, passed away on Tuesday, August 24, 2021. The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 28, 2021, from 10 until 11 a.m. at Northside Baptist Church in Bassett, where a Celebration of Life Service will follow at 11 a.m. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Phillips family.

Barbara Pollard, 82, of Ridgeway, Virginia passed away Saturday, August 21, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Johnny Ryder, 62, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, August 24, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

​​Phyllis Utt Schlueter, 70, of Collinsville, Va. passed away Monday, August 23, 2021, with her family. A casual, outdoor memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Foothills Church-Rosewood (home of Krista and Tony Pratt), 224 George Taylor Rd. Spencer, VA 24165. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Schlueter family.

Phyllis Spicer, 68, of Bassett, passed away on Wednesday, August 25, 2021. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is in charge of the arrangements.

Elwood N. Stone, age 89, of Bassett, Virginia, passed away at his home on Friday, August 20, 2021. Services will be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church in Bassett, Virginia. Visitation at the church from 10:30 until 11:30 a.m., immediately followed by the service. A Celebration of Life will begin after the service. Collins Funeral Home in Bassett, Virginia is respectfully serving the Stone family.

Mildred Loraine White, 80, of Wray St., Martinsville, Va., departed this life on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at her residence. Arrangements will be announced by Hairston Funeral Home.

Rosalyn D. Williams, 74, of Windy Crossing, Winston Salem, N.C., departed this life on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital, Winston Salem, N.C. Arrangements will be announced by Hairston Funeral Home.