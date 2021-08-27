Starz renews ‘Run the World’; Corey Hawkins tapped for WB’s ‘The Color Purple’ musical; and more

Courtesy of Starz

Starz has renewed its hit comedy series Run the World for a second season.

Along with the renewal announcement, the network shared that Rachelle Williams will serve as the season two showrunner. She’ll executive-produce alongside Yvette Lee Bowser and series creator Leigh Davenport. As previously reported, the series, starring Amber Stevens West, Andrea Bordeaux, Bresha Webb and Corbin Reid, follows a group of successful thirty-something Black women who work, live and hang out in Harlem. A season two premiere date for Run the World has yet to be announced.

In other news, Deadline has learned that In the Heights star Corey Hawkins has signed to Warner Bros. upcoming feature adaptation of the Broadway musical The Color Purple. Deadline reports that Hawkins will play Harpo in the film, which will be adapted from a screenplay based on Alice Walker‘s 1982 novel of the same name. WB’s The Color Purple, directed by Blitz Bazawule, is scheduled to hit theaters December 21, 2023.

Finally, ABC has shared a new trailer for The Wonder Years, a reboot to the original ’90s ABC family comedy. As previously reported, the new iteration focuses on a Black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama during the 1960s. It follows preteen Dean Williams, played by Elisha “EJ” Williams, in the central role, with Don Cheadle taking on the adult voice of the character and narrating the show. The Wonder Years premieres Wednesday, September 22, at 8:30 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, the network also released an extended trailer for Queens, the upcoming comedy about a group of four women in their 40s trying to relive their days of hip-hop fame. Starring Brandy, Eve, Naturi Naughton, and Nadine Velazquez , Queens will premiere Tuesday, October 19, at 10:00 p.m. ET.

