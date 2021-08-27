Tyson Foods to create 375 jobs in the region

376 jobs are expected to be created as Tyson Foods, Inc. invests $300 million to establish a manufacturing facility in Cane Creek Centre, an industrial park jointly owned by the City of Danville and Pittsylvania County, according to Governor Ralph Northam.

The company will build a 325,000-square-foot facility and is committing to buy 60 million pounds of Virginia-grown chicken over the next three years.

Virginia competed with North Carolina for the facility, which will be used primarily for the production of fully cooked Tyson brand chicken products.