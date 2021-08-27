Friday, August 27, 2021
HomeNewsLocalTyson Foods to create 375 jobs in the region
NewsLocal

Tyson Foods to create 375 jobs in the region

By staff
0
20
Tyson Foods to create 375 jobs in the region

376 jobs are expected to be created as Tyson Foods, Inc. invests $300 million to establish a manufacturing facility in Cane Creek Centre, an industrial park jointly owned by the City of Danville and Pittsylvania County, according to Governor Ralph Northam.

The company will build a 325,000-square-foot facility and is committing to buy 60 million pounds of Virginia-grown chicken over the next three years.

Virginia competed with North Carolina for the facility, which will be used primarily for the production of fully cooked Tyson brand chicken products.

Previous articleWhy COVID-19 surge makes getting your flu shot more important than ever
Next articleBassett Woman dies in car wreck
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2021 WHEE