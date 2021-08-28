Sunny and hot today with a high of 93

National Weather Service

Discussion:

Hot and humid weather will continue through the weekend. With the heat comes the daily possibility of isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Then the remnants of Hurricane Ida are expected to bring the potential for heavy rain and severe weather to the central Appalachians and portions of the lower Mid-Atlantic during the middle of next week. Confidence remains low on the timing at this point as changes in the speed and track of the storm can significantly affect rainfall amounts and severe potential.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast: