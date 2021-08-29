Sunday, August 29, 2021
Community Invited to Presidential Reception Celebration, Vaccine Clinic

By staff
0
19
Greg Hodges, P&HCC President

Dr. Greg Hodges has kicked off his first school year as Patrick & Henry Community College’s new president. To celebrate President Hodge’s inaugural semester, the college is inviting the community to a Kick-Off Celebration on Tuesday, September 7.

Anyone in the community can come to campus to meet the new president from 12-2 p.m. in the Dalton Quad (which is located between the LRC building and West Hall).

The event will have food trucks, music, and games.

Hodges will give an address at noon and will be available throughout the event to meet attendees.

Concurrently, the college will also be hosting a public vaccine clinic. The clinic is open to anyone over the age of 18 but shots will be administered on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Those interested in participating should bring a photo ID and insurance card (if applicable). Members of the public and constituents of P&HCC can receive the first dose of the Moderna vaccine for free. After the shot, participants will receive an appointment for their second dose. The vaccine clinic will also be taking place in the Dalton Quad.

In case of rain, all activities will be moved to Stone Hall gym.

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954.

Contact us: info@whee.net

