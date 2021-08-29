Ed Asner, ‘Mary Tyler Moore’ & ‘Lou Grant’ star, dead at 91

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Betty White is the last woman standing.

Ed Asner, who along with White was one of two living main cast members of The Mary Tyler Moore Show, has died at age 91, according to his verified Twitter account.

“We are sorry to say that our beloved patriarch passed away this morning peacefully,” read the tweet. “Words cannot express the sadness we feel. With a kiss on your head- Goodnight dad. We love you.”

The Emmy-winning Asner portrayed Mary Richards’ tough boss Lou Grant on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, and in the hour-long spinoff drama Lou Grant. He was the only actor to win Emmys for playing the same character in both a comedy and drama.

(Story developing…)

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.