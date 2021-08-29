Bassett beats Franklin, Magna Vista falls to Liberty Christian

Bassett beat Franklin County 42-25 on the opening night of high school football, Liberty Christian humbled Magna Vista 60-14, Dan River beat Tunstall 26-14, Chatham shut out Prince Edward 48-0. Next Friday Liberty Christian comes to Bassett, Dan River is at Magna Vista, Martinsville begins its season at home against Glenvar, and Floyd County plays at Patrick County.

Nats and Mets face off again this afternoon

The Mets beat the Nats 5-3 last night. The Nats are 55-73 on the season, 14 games behind the Braves. The Nats have won 5 out of their last 10 games. Washington plays in New York against the Mets again this afternoon at 1:10 p.m. Hear all the action on WHEE-AM1370 or on our listener line at 631-359-9074.