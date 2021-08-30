Monday, August 30, 2021
HomeNewsNationalAir quality in Lake Tahoe area considered extremely unhealthy due to Caldor...
NewsNational

Air quality in Lake Tahoe area considered extremely unhealthy due to Caldor Fire: WHO

By staff
0
10
OlgaMiltsova/iStock

(CALIF.) — Due to the thick smoke from the Caldor Fire, the air quality near the Lake Tahoe area is nearly 40 times what the World Health Organization deems unhealthy, according to data from IQAir.

For over two weeks, the Caldor Fire has swept across 177,260 acres of Northern California and only 14% of the fire is currently contained, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

As of Monday, over 500 structures have been damaged or destroyed and at least three first responders and two civilians have been injured, according to the state.

Statewide, over 15,000 firefighters are currently battling a total of 15 large wildfires. In total, 1.7 million acres have been burned in 2021, according to the state.

With windy conditions, firefighters are facing challenging weather this week as the Caldor Fire spreads throughout the Lake Tahoe area. The fire is threatening more than 20,000 structures in its current path.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleJennifer Lopez’s mom and fellow gambler gets cameo in Ben Affleck’s new star-studded sports book app ad
Next articleLouisiana power outages may last weeks: How to stay safe during a blackout
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2021 WHEE