Celebrities mourn Chadwick Boseman on first anniversary of his passing

Marvel Studios

Saturday marked the one-year anniversary of Chadwick Boseman‘s death from colon cancer at age 43. Lupita Nyong’o, Viola Davis and many other celebrities honored the Black Panther star’s memory on the anniversary of his unexpected passing.

Nyong’o and Michael B. Jordan, who starred alongside Boseman the Marvel film, offered heartfelt memories of the late actor.

“I did not know that I could miss both his laughter and his silence in equal measure. I do. I do… One year after his passing, the memory of @chadwickboseman remains this alive in me,” wrote Nyong’o on Twitter, alongside a photo of the two sharing a hearty laugh.

Jordan shared a snap the two at a formal event and captioned it, “Not a day goes by bro… Love and miss you but I know you still with us.”

Marvel Studios also commemorated Boseman, and wrote on Twitter, “Honoring our friend, our inspiration and our King, Chadwick Boseman.”

Davis paid homage to her Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom co-star and shared a still from the two-time Oscar-winning movie, and expressed, “This day last year you left this earth and us. Man you are missed!!!”

Many others paid tribute to Boseman, with Josh Gad sharing one of the last text messages he received from the late actor. “Not a day goes by one year later, where it doesn’t still hurt. But in the darkness, he always reminds us of the light. He was an angel on this planet and is now a Saint on high. Love you and miss you more than ever… forever,” he tweeted.

Kerry Washington also honored Boseman, writing, “One year without Chadwick Boseman. Thank you for watching over us. We miss you King.”

