Jon Stewart apparently surprises himself in TV return in ‘The Problem with Jon Stewart’ teaser

After stepping away from the anchor desk in 2015, following 16 years on the Emmy-winning The Daily Show, Jon Stewart is back.

In a new teaser for his Apple TV+ show, The Problem with Jon Stewart, the host-turned activist suits up once again, in a scene set to Bruno Mars‘ “24 Karat Magic.” However, the up-tempo tune hits a snag when Stewart gets a look at himself in the mirror.

“What the hell happened to my face?” he screams.

Launching next month, Apple TV+ describes Stewart’s new show as a, “multiple-season, single-issue series” that will be “taking a deep-dive on the most important topics that are currently part of the national conversation.”

The streamer notes Jon “will be in discussion with the people who are impacted by the issue — as well as those who have a hand in creating the impact. Together, they will discuss tangible steps that can lead to a solutionary path forward.”

In the trailer, Stewart gripes, “Why would I go back to a visual medium? I could have done a podcast.”

In fact, he will be doing that: The Problem will also feature a companion podcast that will, “extend the conversation from each episode, featuring staff members from across the show who will bring us interviews with activists in the space, the facts on the issue, and yes, lots of jokes.”

The Problem with Jon Stewart debuts globally on Apple TV+ on Thursday, September 30, with new episodes dropping every other week. The official podcast also launches on September 30.

