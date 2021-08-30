(Obituaries air at 8:25 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., and 5:25 p.m.)

Pamela Pace Gatlin DeMott, 66, passed to glory on Thursday, August 26, 2021. There will be no formal visitation or funeral services. Cremation will be handled by Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel. Norris Funeral Services is in charge.

Bernice Rebecca Eggleston Oakes, age 91, of Snow Creek, passed away on Saturday, August 28, 2021. A memorial service will be scheduled later. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

Jennifer Lynn Norman Rumley, 53, of Fieldale, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, August 26, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Johnny Ryder, 62, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, August 24, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Phyllis A. Spicer, 68, of Bassett, passed away on Wednesday, August 25, 2021. The family will receive friends on Monday, August 30, 2021, from 12 until 1 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel, where a funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at New Hope Church of the Brethren Cemetery in Stuart. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Spicer family.

