Remnant of Ida to reach Martinsville late Tuesday

Hurricane Ida has been downgraded to a tropical storm as it courses north through Louisiana.

Meanwhile, hot and humid weather is expected in Martinsville and Henry County today along with daily scattered showers and thunderstorms persisting through Tuesday.

Scattered thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon and evening. The main concern will be locally heavy rainfall and localized flooding or flash flooding.

Rain chances increase significantly by Wednesday into Wednesday night as the remnants of Ida pass through the region late Tuesday through Wednesday.

Widespread heavy rainfall is expected which will lead to flooding, flash flooding, and eventually larger main stem river flooding.

In addition, gusty winds combined with heavy rainfall may bring down some trees and result in scattered power outages.

Finally, a few tornadoes will be possible across the region as the tightly wound-up circulation associated with the remnants of Ida pass through the area late Tuesday into early Wednesday.