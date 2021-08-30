Monday, August 30, 2021
Sunny and hot today with a high of 94

Showers with a high of 78 today
National Weather Service

Discussion:

Hot and humid weather is expected today along with daily scattered showers and
thunderstorms will persist through Tuesday. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon and evening. The main concern will be locally heavy rainfall and localized
flooding or flash flooding. Rain chances increase significantly by Wednesday into Wednesday night as the remnants of Ida passes through the region late Tuesday through Wednesday. Widespread heavy rainfall is expected which will lead to flooding, flash flooding, and eventually larger main stem river flooding. In addition, gusty winds combined with the heavy rainfall may bring down some trees and result in scattered
power outages. Finally, a few tornadoes will be possible across the region as the tightly wound up circulation associated with the remnants of Ida pass through the area late Tuesday into early Wednesday.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast:

MARTINSVILLE WEATHER
WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954.

