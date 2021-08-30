Monday market at Fairystone

Monday, Aug. 30

Fairystone State Park Monday Market is at 5-7 p.m. at picnic shelters three and four.

Tuesday, Aug. 31

The Henry County Electoral Board meets at 10 a.m. at the Henry County Administration Building.

PHCC new president Greg Hodges celebration will be from noon to 2 p.m. in the Dalton Quad. Hodges will give an address at noon. A vaccination clinic will also be held.

Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.

The Martinsville School Board will hold a special closed session meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the central office building.

Wednesday, Sept. 1

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be at 7 a.m.-noon. For information, call 276-632-5688.

Thursday, Sept. 2

Henry County School Board will have its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. at the Henry County Administration Building.

Friday, Sept. 3

Stuart Farmers Market opens at 8-noon with locally grown fruits and vegetables, meats, baked items, eggs, crafts, and more.

The Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society will have a First Friday event at 6-9 p.m. with free entertainment for the community.

Saturday, Sept. 4

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon. For information, call 276-632-5688.

Clothing giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon at Greater Faith Seventh-Day Adventist Church, A.L. Philpott Highway.

Sunday, Sept. 5

Clothing giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon at Greater Faith Seventh-Day Adventist Church, A.L. Philpott Highway.

Monday, Sept. 6

Labor Day. All local, state, and federal offices are closed, along with the post office and banks.

Fairy Stone State Park Monday Market is at 5-7 p.m. at picnic shelters three and four. Local crafts, baked goods, fresh produce and will be on hand. For information, call 276-930-2424.

Tuesday, Sept. 7

Public meeting on reversion from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at NCI. Evidence and testimony will be presented.

Wednesday, Sept. 8

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be 7 a.m.-noon. For information, call 276-632-5688.

The public meeting on reversion will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at NCI. Evidence and testimony will be presented.

A public hearing on reversion at 7 p.m. at NCI.

Friday, Sept. 10

Stuart Farmers Market opens at 8-noon with locally grown fruits and vegetables, meats, baked items, eggs, crafts, and more.

Saturday, Sept. 11

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon. For information, call 276-632-5688.

Tuesday, Sept. 14

Patrick County Fair, Rotary Field, Woodlawn Street, Stuart, with rides, animals, music, bingo, fair food, demolition derby, and more. Gates open at 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 15

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be at 7 a.m.-noon. For information, call 276-632-5688.

Patrick Henry County Fair, Rotary Field, Woodlawn Street, Stuart. Gates open at 5 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 16

Patrick County Fair, Rotary Field, Woodlawn Street, Stuart. Gates open at 5 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 17

Stuart Farmers Market opens at 8-noon.

Patrick County Fair, Rotary Field, Woodlawn Street, Stuart. Gates open at 5 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 18

Citizen Firearms Safety Training class for women only by the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office. Registration is due no more than a week before each class date by calling the sheriff’s office at 276-694-3161. The cost is $55 per person. A criminal background check will be completed by the sheriff’s office on everyone who registers.

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon. For information, call 276-632-5688.

Patrick County Fair, Rotary Field, Woodlawn Street, Stuart. Gates open at 5 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 19

Hairston Family Homes – Exploring 18th and 19th Century architecture in Southern Virginia at 3 p.m. at the Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Center & Museum.

Wednesday, Sept. 22

Henry County Fair opens on the grounds of Martinsville Speedway. The Andy Burnette Trio, with special guest Jake Earles will perform on the Bassett Furniture Stage. For more information, contact Henry County Parks and Recreation office at 276-634-4640 or visit the fair website at www.henrycountyvafair.com

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be at 7 a.m.-noon. For information, call 276-632-5688.

Thursday, Sept. 23

Henry County Fair will be on the grounds of Martinsville Speedway. Plastic Musik will perform on the Bassett Furniture Stage. For more information, contact Henry County Parks and Recreation office at 276-634-4640 or visit the fair website at www.henrycountyvafair.com

Friday, Sept. 24

Stuart Farmers Market opens at 8-noon with locally grown fruits and vegetables, meats, baked items, eggs, crafts, and more.

Henry County Fair will be from 3-11 p.m. on the grounds of Martinsville Speedway. Josh Shilling and Mountain Heart will perform. For more information, contact Henry County Parks and Recreation office at 276-634-4640 or visit the fair website at www.henrycountyvafair.com

Saturday, Sept. 25

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon. For information, call 276-632-5688.

Chatham Cruise-In, sponsored by the Virginia-Carolina Chevy Car Club, is at 4-8 p.m. in the downtown area of Chatham. Admission is free, and restaurants and shops are open.

The Henry County Fair at the Martinsville Speedway ends with the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 race at the Martinsville Speedway. For more information, call 276-634-4640 or visit www.henrycountyvafair.com.

Tuesday, Sept. 28

Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. at the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.

Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church.

Wednesday, Sept. 29

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open from 7 am-noon. For information, call 276-632-5688.

Free community meal at Christ Episcopal, 311 East Church St., Martinsville, from 5-5:45 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 30

Food boxes giveaway by Kingdom Point Church will be 6 p.m., Advance Auto, 2670 Greensboro Road, Martinsville.