Ashley Graham proudly shows off her curves and stretch marks in new maternity photo

Freeform/Tony Rivetti

Ashley Graham is counting down the days until she meets her second child, who is due soon.

Taking to Instagram recently, the supermodel shared a tastefully nude maternity shoot where she proudly shows off her curves and stretch marks in the untouched photo.

“Uh oh she’s naked again,” she cheekily captioned the snap.

In the photo, Graham, 33, drapes her arm over her breasts and stands slightly to the side, showing off the stretch marks on her stomach and hips.

The model also shared another photo from the maternity shoot, where she stands to the side and shows off her growing stomach.

Graham has regularly rallied for body positivity by sharing unfiltered snaps of her figure and by proudly displaying her stretch marks and cellulite.

She is expecting her second child with husband Justin Ervin. The two share a son, who was born in January 2020.

She first revealed her pregnancy in July, writing, “The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories. I’m just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us.”

