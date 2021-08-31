Kelley Flanagan tearfully opens up on being diagnosed with Lyme disease: “It’s a blessing and a curse”

Presley Ann/Getty Images for Seagram’s Escapes

Bachelor star Kelley Flanagan tearfully opened up to fans on Monday about a recent change in her health, revealing that she has tested positive for Lyme disease.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Lyme disease is caused by a bacterium transmitted to humans via infected tick bites. Common symptoms include fever, headache, fatigue and a skin rash. Without treatment, the infection can spread to the joints, heart and the nervous system. Most cases can be successfully treated with antibiotics over the course of a few weeks.

Flanagan hinted that she may have been unknowingly wrestling with the disease for a while, telling fans while wiping away tears, “I always felt like my body’s been so much more sensitive and super reactive to a bunch of things.”

Noting that she “just got the results back,” the reality star said she is now focused on making a full recovery.

In a lengthy caption, Flanagan expressed, “[I] decided to finally get tested for serval different things and tested positive for [L]yme disease and several other co-infections. It’s a blessing and a curse because now i can target why i feel off so often but also means several different lifestyle changes and extensive research on how to help/hopefully cure this!”

She also revealed that her siblings also wrestled with the disease, noting her journey will be “tough for me seeing what my brothers have gone through mentally and physically.”

“I’m going to put so much of my time and energy into figuring this out and combating this,” Flanagan closed, promising to keep fans in the loop on her “new journey.”

Bachelor Nation rallied around Flanagan, with Kaitlyn Bristowe, Ashley Iaconetti, Victoria Fuller, Raven Gates, Kristian Haggerty and several others sending in their well wishes and encouraging words.

