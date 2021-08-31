‘Only Murders in the Building’ star Selena Gomez loves true crime, but not the “morbid” part

Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

Selena Gomez‘s new Hulu series Only Murders in the Building debuts today. It features Selena and comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short as neighbors who make a true-crime podcast while investigating a murder in their apartment building. In real life, Selena is a fan of true-crime content — though not necessarily the murder-y part of it.

“I love the psychology behind it,” she explains to ABC Audio. “I think it’s really interesting to see how people solve the cases. It is weird to say that I’m interested in it, but I think that it’s not so much that I’m interested in, necessarily, the morbid part. I think it’s more just the fascination of [figuring out the] A to Z.”

While Selena is decades younger than her co-stars, Martin Short tells ABC Audio that he and Steve Martin loved working with her.

“I think what was the delightful element of it was how quickly she fit in with our energies, in the sense that we all approach creating something in front of the camera [in] the same [way],” Short notes. “It should be light, it should be fun. You should want to go to the set…And it was kind of ideal…how quickly we all fell into the same similar type of filming groove.”

As for what it was like for her, working with the two legendary funnymen, Selena says she wasn’t cracking up after every scene…but “most scenes,” she tells ABC Audio.

“The laughs didn’t stop when the cameras stopped rolling. It was really fun,” she adds. “Obviously, we had moments where it was silent and we were able to enjoy each other’s company. And then most of the time, it was just us shooting the s***.”

