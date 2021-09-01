(Obituaries air at 8:25 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., and 5:25 p.m.)

Ruby Brammer, 96, of Martinsville, passed away on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Jerry Alan Cooke, 49, Axton Virginia, passed away on Sunday, August 29, 2021, at his residence. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Pamela Pace Gatlin DeMott, 66, passed to glory on Thursday, August 26, 2021. There will be no formal visitation or funeral services. Cremation will be handled by Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel. Norris Funeral Services is in charge.

Lorene M. Franklin, age 101, of Rocky Mount, died on Monday, August 30, 2021. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 3, 2021, at the Franklin Family Cemetery. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

Ronnie Gray, 77, of Martinsville, passed away on August 31, 2021, at his residence. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Elva Turner Haskins, 81, of Ridgeway, passed away on Sunday. August 29, 2021. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Newman family.

Rufus L. Hayes Jr., 75, of Stoneville, died on August 25, 2021. A public viewing will be held from 1 until 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at Perry Spencer Funeral Home, Madison. A graveside service will be held at 12 noon Thursday, September 2, 2021, at Sandy Ridge Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Perry-Spencer Funeral Home, Madison.

Bernice Rebecca Eggleston Oakes, age 91, of Snow Creek, passed away on Saturday, August 28, 2021. A memorial service will be scheduled later. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

Sylvia A. Poindexter, 80, of Rocky Mount, Virginia, passed away on Monday, August 30, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Jennifer Lynn Norman Rumley, 53, of Fieldale, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, August 26, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Michael A. “Mike” Sharpe, 65, of Bassett, died Monday, August 30, 2021. The family will have a private memorial service at the Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church. Bassett Funeral Service is in charge.

Lynn Barry Short, 74, of Patrick Springs, VA went to be with his Lord on Saturday, August 28, 2021. The funeral will be at 11 am on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Norris Funeral Services in Stuart with military rites by the Patrick County Veterans Memorial Honor Guard. Burial will follow at Patrick Memorial Gardens in Stuart, VA. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 10:00 am to 11:00 am. Norris Funeral Services in Stuart is serving the Short family.

Hazel D. James Spencer, 58, of Rocky Mount, Va., died Saturday, August 21, 2021. A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, September 5, 2021, at TAD Space, 20 E. Church St., Martinsville, Va. Hairston Funeral Home is in charge.

Roby Dean Tallman, 55, of Bassett, Virginia, passed away on Monday, August 30, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Irene Walker, 97, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.