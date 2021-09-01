Wednesday, September 1, 2021
NewsNational

One rescued, five unaccounted for after Navy helicopter crashes off San Diego coast

(FILE photo) – U.S. Navy photo by Intelligence Specialist 2nd Class Jonathon Miller

(SAN DIEGO) — A U.S. Navy helicopter crashed Tuesday afternoon off the coast of San Diego.

“An MH-60S helicopter embarked aboard USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) crashed into the sea while conducting routine flight operations approximately 60 nautical miles off the coast of San Diego at 4:30 p.m. PST, Aug. 31,” the Navy’s 3rd Fleet said in a statement.

A U.S. Coast Guard spokesman said that preliminary information indicates one person has been rescued and five people are unaccounted for. The Navy also confirmed one crew member has been rescued and search efforts continue for the other crew members.

The Coast Guard and Navy were conducting search and rescue operations by sea and air.

The accident comes just 12 days after Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt took over command of the Abraham Lincoln.

The Abraham Lincoln is homeported in San Diego, the Navy said in a statement Tuesday night.

