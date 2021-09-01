Remnants of Ida pass through today

National Weather Service

Discussion:

The remnants of Hurricane Ida will continue to move through the region today. Heavy rainfall will be the main concern through this area which could lead to flooding and flash flooding. In addition, an isolated tornado will remain possible today as spiral bands of heavy rain showers and isolated thunderstorms move northward across the region at times. High pressure will build in from the northwest for drier and less humid weather by Thursday, remaining through the weekend.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast: