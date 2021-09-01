Wednesday, September 1, 2021
Lots of high school football at home this Friday

High school football begins this Friday

Bassett, Magna Vista and Martinsville all have home games this Friday

This Friday Liberty Christian comes to Bassett (1-0), Dan River is at Magna Vista (0-1), Martinsville (0-0) begins its season at home against Glenvar, and Floyd County plays at Patrick County (0-0). 

Nats will try to find Phillies number tonight

The Phillies beat the Nats Tuesday 12-6. The Nats are 55-76 on the season, 15 games behind the Braves. The Nats have won 2 out of their last 10 games. Washington hosts the Phillies again tonight. 

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

