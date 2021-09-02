Mets place acting GM Zach Snyder on indefinite leave following alleged DWI

33ft/iStock

(NEW YORK) — New York Mets acting general manager Zach Snyder was placed on administrative leave after pleading not guilty to driving while intoxicated in New York, the team announced Thursday.

“We were surprised and deeply disappointed to learn this morning about an alleged DUI involving Zack Scott. We take this matter very seriously,” the teamsaid in a statementon Wednesday. “We take this matter very seriously. Zack will not be traveling with the team for our upcoming road trip while we learn more and determine next steps.”

Snyder pleaded not guilty on Thursday.

The Mets have placed Zack Scott on administrative leave until further notice. Mets Team President Sandy Alderson will be assuming Zack’s responsibilities. — New York Mets (@Mets) September 2, 2021

Snyder was driving in White Plains early Tuesday morning after police found him asleep at the wheel of his car at a traffic light, White Plains police Capt. James Spencer told ESPN.

Spencer said Snyder refused a breathalyzer test.

The team said Snyder was at owner Steve Cohen’s house in Greenwich, Connecticut for the Amazin’ Mets Foundation.

Scott was promoted to acting general manager in January after former general manager Jared Porter was fired following an ESPN report saying he sent sexually explicit texts to a female reporter while working for the Chicago Cubs.

