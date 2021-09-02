Watch Halle Berry in ‘Moonfall’ teaser; Common to star in, produce boxing drama ‘The Faith of Long Beach’

Lionsgatee

Lionsgate has released the first look at Hally Berry‘s upcoming disaster film, Moonfall.

The film, which centers on the moon being knocked out of orbit and dramatically hurling toward Earth, comes from Independence Day director Roland Emmerich. It follows Berry as a NASA exec who enlists a former astronaut and a conspiracy theorist to help her stop the moon from wiping out the planet. Patrick Wilson, Charlie Plummer, John Bradley and Michael Peña also star. Moonfall hits theaters on February 4, 2022.

In other news, Common is getting into the boxing ring for his latest project. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor-rapper will star and produce The Faith of Long Beach, an indie boxing drama directed by Snowfall creator Eric Amadio. The film follows a “soft-spoken street fighter” from Long Beach, California, who is “torn between his street life past and a promising future” in professional boxing. Common will play Clifton Battles, a “washed-up boxing trainer” who works to transform the street fighter into a legitimate fighter.

Finally, HBO has announced a premiere date for the fifth and final season of Insecure. The Issa Rae-led comedy will return on Sunday, October 24 at 10 p.m. ET. As previously reported, filming for the final season wrapped back in June. Rae is expected to return, along with Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, Natasha Rothwell, Amanda Seales and Courtney Taylor.

