“We’re work wives”: See Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson tangle with Gal Gadot in ‘Red Notice’ trailer

NETFLIX/Frank Masi

Netflix has unveiled the trailer for its upcoming action comedy Red Notice, starring Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and Gal Gadot.

The snippet is sumptuously shot, spanning locations in Europe as Johnson’s John Hartley, the FBI’s top profiler, hunts two fugitives on the list that shares the movie’s title: Reynolds plays con man Booth, and Gadot is a notorious, unnamed art thief. “Now that you’ve been tagged with Red Notices, I’m the only one who can bring you in,” Hartley states.

Johnson previously starred with Gadot in the fifth Fast & Furious installment, and with Reynolds in the F&F spin-off Hobbs & Shaw. Ryan and Dwayne’s bantering here matches the rapid-fire chatter they shared in that film.

“Where’d you get that jacket?” Booth asks Hartley, who has a gun trained on him. “It’s a statement piece. Somewhere there’s a very nude cow saying, ‘Worth it.'”

The pair form an unlikely alliance to catch Gadot’s thief, with Reynolds literally choking on the word “teamwork”: “It just feels weird in my mouth,” he quips.

“We’re work wives,” Reynolds’ Booth tells Gadot later in the trailer.

“Not work wives,” Johnson corrects.

“Sister wives?” Reynolds counters.

“We’re not any kind of wives!” Hartley snaps.

For her part, Gadot is devastating, wearing a red gown and at one point she takes them both down, leaving the men handcuffed together.

“This is gonna end with you in handcuffs,” Johnson tells Gadot as they stand nearly cheek-to-cheek.

“Promises, promises,” she purrs.

Red Notice was supposed to debut in theaters for Universal Pictures, but Netflix scooped up distribution rights in 2019.

Reynolds posted the trailer, noting, “Life doesn’t always imitate art, but I’d wear a tux and do karate with

@TheRock and @GalGadot everyday if I could.”

Red Notice hits Netflix November 12.

Life doesn’t always imitate art, but I’d wear a tux and do karate with @TheRock and @GalGadot everyday if I could. #RedNotice, coming November 12 to @netflix. pic.twitter.com/VHxJAvMqu8 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 2, 2021

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.