Chicago Cubs manager David Ross, president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer test positive for COVID-19

(CHICAGO) — Chicago Cubs manager David Ross and president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer have both tested positive for COVID-19, the team said on Friday.

A spokesperson for the Cubs said that both men are quarantining and feeling fine. Both are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

In Ross’ absence, bench coach Andy Green will manage the club. Green previously served as manager of the San Diego Padres from 2016 to 2019.

All of Ross’ close contacts were tested on Friday, the Cubs said, with none returning a positive test. There was no immediate indication that any players would be unavailable.

The Cubs are one of seven teams in Major League Baseball that have failed to reach the 85 percent vaccination threshold required to enter relaxed COVID-19 protocols. They did, however, issue a vaccine mandate for non-playing employees, the team told ESPN Thursday.

That policy goes into effect next month, with employees needing to be fully vaccinated by October 4. A source tells ESPN that at least 90 percent of team employees have been vaccinated.

