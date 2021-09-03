David Patten, three-time Super Bowl champ, dies in motorcycle crash at 47

Photo by Allen Kee/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Former NFL wide receiver David Patten, three-time Super Bowl champion, died in a motorcycle crash in South Carolina on Thursday, the Richland County coroner said. Patten was 47.

The agent for the former New England Patriot, Sam Gordon, confirmed Patten’s death to ESPN.

“We are all very heartbroken,” Gordon said, adding that he had spoken with Patten’s widow.

Authorities said a motorcycle driver – identified by the coroner as Patten – crossed the median and caused a crash involving two other vehicles. One of the other drivers was taken to a hospital with undisclosed injuries.

“I am heartbroken by the news of David’s passing,” Patriots owner Robert Kraft said in a statement.

Patten played for five teams in his 12-year career, but enjoyed most of his success with New England. He caught the only offensive touchdown for the Patriots in their first Super Bowl win, during the 2001 season.

He retired as a Patriot in 2010, calling his time in New England the highlight of his career.

“It breaks my heart to hear of David’s tragic passing at such a young age,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said in a statement. “I am grateful to have coached David. He is an essential person and player in Patriots history, without whom we would not have been Super Bowl champions.”

Former teammates and coaches reacted to Patten’s death on social media Friday.

🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 Great Player, but Most of All A Great Man, Mentor and Brother #LoveYou #ChiefChief https://t.co/BjUo0Kwbi6 — Deion Branch #83 #84 (@deionbranch84) September 3, 2021

Shocked and saddened about the sudden tragic death of David Patten. Excellent player, even better person. Family guy, team guy, devout Christian. Prayers all directed this way. RIP David. You will be sorely missed. — Charlie Weis (@charlieweissr) September 3, 2021

“If there is one thing I want people to know about David,” Gordon said, “it’s that as great a player he was, he was a better man.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.