Kaley Cuoco and husband Karl Cook split

Kaley Cuoco has split from her second husband, equestrian Karl Cook, the couple confirmed in a statement to People.

“Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions,” the statement began. “We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary.”

The pair noted their decision came “through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another,” and say they “request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further.”

The Flight Attendant star, 35, married 30-year-old Cook on June 30, 2018.

Cuoco was previously married to former tennis pro Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016. She started dating Cook in that latter year as well, before he popped the question in 2017.

