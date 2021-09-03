Kate Walsh confirms she will return as Dr. Addison Montgomery in new season of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Another familiar face is making her grand return to Grey’s Anatomy. Kate Walsh, who played Dr. Addison Montgomery, broke the news that everyone’s favorite red head is back.

“It’s really happening. Dr. Addison Montgomery will see you shortly,” Walsh shared Thursday in a celebratory Instagram video.

She further teased fans on the Grey’s Anatomy Instagram by declaring in another video, “Well, well, well, would you look who it is? That’s right, my loves, Dr. Addison Montgomery is coming back to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. I’m so excited to be coming home again, joining Shonda [Rhimes], Ellen [Pompeo] and the rest of the incredible cast. This season — 18, wow! — just wait until you see what she has in store for you.”

Walsh will star in multiple episodes, but it is unclear what role she will play in the upcoming season.

Dr. Montgomery first appeared in the season 1 finale of Grey‘s, iconically introducing herself as the wife of Patrick Dempsey‘s Derek Shepherd before telling Pompeo’s Meredith Grey, “And you must be the woman who’s been screwing my husband.”

Walsh departed after Grey‘s third season to star on Private Practice, which ran for six seasons.

In May, ABC Audio caught up with Walsh and asked if she’d ever return to Grey‘s following the surprise return of Dempsey, T.R. Knight and Chyler Leigh during the 17th season.

Saying at the time she “honestly would” come back to the franchise if asked, the actress added she “doesn’t know” if the character she spent nearly a decade bringing to life could make a grand return, confessing, “No one’s reached out.”

Added Walsh, “There was talk a long time ago of me going back… But it was conflicted with the shooting of Umbrella Academy, so I couldn’t do it.”

Grey‘s 18th season premieres September 30 on ABC.

