Kathy Griffin shares her ultimate clap back amid heath issues

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Kathy Griffin is giving fans another update on her health, as well as revealing her new favorite clap back since she underwent surgery after being diagnosed with lung cancer.

Taking to Instagram, the 60-year-old comedian shared a text graphic that read, “One thing that sucks about cancer, it’s hard to focus on anything else when one is experiencing shortness of breath, deep coughing, pain, extreme fatigue & in my case, vocal chord [sic] issues.”

It’s not all bad, though. Griffin followed up that statement with the silver lining of it all.

“One thing that doesn’t suck about cancer… how shameless I am when clapping back at people who dare to sass Ms. Kathy about anything with ‘Really, d***head??? TRY CANCER!'” the Emmy-winner concluded. She added, “I cannot get enough of it.”

Griffin announced in early August that she’d been diagnosed with Stage 1 lung cancer and subsequently underwent surgery to remove half of her left lung.

