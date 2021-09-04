Sunday, September 5, 2021
Danville police investigate double fatality Saturday morning

At approximately 7:55 AM, Danville Police officers responded to the intersection of Piney Forest Road and Seminole Trail for a single-vehicle accident.  Officers found a four-door Nissan sedan engulfed in flames upon arrival.  The two occupants of the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene. The bodies will be sent to the Medical Examiners Office for identification.  

The initial investigation shows the vehicle was traveling northbound on Piney Forest Road at a high rate of speed, left the roadway, and struck two telephone poles prior to the fire. 

Officers were on the scene investigating the accident this morning.  

