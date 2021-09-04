(Obituaries air at 8:25 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., and 5:25 p.m.)

Ruby Brammer, 96, of Martinsville, passed away on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Jerry Alan Cooke, 49, Axton Virginia, passed away on Sunday, August 29, 2021, at his residence. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Harold David Fuller Sr., died Saturday, August 28, 2021. The funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, September 4, 2021, at the Greater Mount Parrish Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.

Ronnie Gray, 77, of Martinsville, passed away on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at his residence. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Sandra Guynn, 66, of Ridgeway, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Elva Turner Haskins, 81, of Ridgeway, passed away on Sunday. August 29, 2021. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Newman family.

John Clayborne Martin, 70, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

John W. Menefee, 70, of Martinsville, Va., departed this life on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. Arrangements will be announced by Hairston Funeral Home.

Sylvia A. Poindexter, 80, of Rocky Mount, Virginia, passed away on Monday, August 30, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Michael A. “Mike” Sharpe, 65, of Bassett, died Monday, August 30, 2021. The family will have a private memorial service at the Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church. Bassett Funeral Service is in charge.

Lynn Barry Short, 74, of Patrick Springs, VA went to be with his Lord on Saturday, August 28, 2021. The funeral will be at 11 am on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Norris Funeral Services in Stuart with military rites by the Patrick County Veterans Memorial Honor Guard. Burial will follow at Patrick Memorial Gardens in Stuart, VA. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 10:00 am to 11:00 am. Norris Funeral Services in Stuart is serving the Short family.

Hazel D. James Spencer, 58, of Rocky Mount, Va., died Saturday, August 21, 2021. A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, September 5, 2021, at TAD Space, 20 E. Church St., Martinsville, Va. Hairston Funeral Home is in charge.

Roby Dean Tallman, 55, of Bassett, Virginia, passed away on Monday, August 30, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Irene Walker, 97, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.