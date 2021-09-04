Hear the Nats on WHEE this afternoon

Saturday, September 4, 2021
High school football begins this Friday

Magna Vista wins, Bassett and Martinsville fall in Friday night football

Liberty Christian beat Bassett (1-1) last night 45-28, Magna Vista (1-1) defeated Dan River 48-12, Floyd County over Patrick County (0-1) 43-26, and Glenvar downed Martinsville 25-7. Virginia Tech (1-0) wins its first game of the season over UNC (0-1) 17-10.

Nats play the Mets at home tonight

The Mets beat the Nats Friday 6-2. The Nats are 55-78 on the season, 15.5 games behind the Braves. The Nats have won 2 out of their last 10 games. Washington hosts the Mets today at 1:05 p.m. Hear all the action on WHEE-AM1370 or on our listener line at 631-359-9074.  

