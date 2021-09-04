Hear the Nats on WHEE this afternoon

Magna Vista wins, Bassett and Martinsville fall in Friday night football

Liberty Christian beat Bassett (1-1) last night 45-28, Magna Vista (1-1) defeated Dan River 48-12, Floyd County over Patrick County (0-1) 43-26, and Glenvar downed Martinsville 25-7. Virginia Tech (1-0) wins its first game of the season over UNC (0-1) 17-10.

Nats play the Mets at home tonight

The Mets beat the Nats Friday 6-2. The Nats are 55-78 on the season, 15.5 games behind the Braves. The Nats have won 2 out of their last 10 games. Washington hosts the Mets today at 1:05 p.m. Hear all the action on WHEE-AM1370 or on our listener line at 631-359-9074.