Martinsville Mayor Kathy Lawson says her city can avoid redundant costs by reverting to town status. Photo by Hannah King

Discussions regarding Martinsville reverting to a town will be done in public this week as members of the Commission on Local Government come to Martinsville to hear public presentations by city and county attorneys followed by a public hearing.

The presentations will be on Tuesday and Wednesday beginning at 9 a.m. each day and the public hearing will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday evening.

All meetings will be held at the New College Institute on Fayette Street.