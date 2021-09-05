Sunday, September 5, 2021
Hear the Nats on WHEE this afternoon

High school football begins this Friday

Magna Vista wins, Bassett and Martinsville fall in Friday night football

UVA (1-0) shutout William and Mary Saturday 43-0. Virginia Tech (1-0) upset UNC Friday night 17-10. Liberty Christian beat Bassett (1-1) 45-28, Magna Vista (1-1) defeated Dan River 48-12, Floyd County over Patrick County (0-1) 43-26, and Glenvar downed Martinsville (0-1) 25-7. 

Nats play the Mets at home this afternoon

The Mets beat the Nats in the first game Saturday 11-9 and the Nats won the nightcap 4-3. The Nats are 56-79 on the season, 15 games behind the first-place Braves. The Nats have won 2 out of their last 10 games. Washington hosts the Mets today at 1:05 p.m. Hear all the action on WHEE-AM1370 or on our listener line at 631-359-9074.  

