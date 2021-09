Star News TV

This holiday weekend it might look like the pandemic is over, but the U.S. is no averaging its highest number of COVID deaths in nearly six months.

With the booster shot program slated to start in two weeks, there have been 80 deaths due to COVID-19 in Martinsville, 179 hospitalizations, and 1,676 diagnosed cases.

Henry County has had 130 deaths, 406 hospitalizations, and 5,343 cases.