Obituaries

Ruby Brammer, 96, of Martinsville, passed away on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Muriel Beatrice “Bea” Martin Bullard, 93, of Fieldale, Va., passed away on Friday, September 3, 2021. A visitation will be held from 10 until 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at the Fieldale Baptist Church, Fieldale, VA 24089. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Roselawn Burial Park. Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va.

Linda Ann Prater Ford, 74, of Ridgeway, died on Thursday, September 2, 2021, at Sovah Health in Martinsville. Norris Funeral Services in Stuart is serving the Ford family.

Ronnie Gray, 77, of Martinsville, passed away on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at his residence. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Sandra Guynn, 66, of Ridgeway, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

John W. Menefee, 70, of Martinsville, Va., departed this life on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. Arrangements will be announced by Hairston Funeral Home.

Faye Marie Penn, 76, of Spencer, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, September 2, 2021, at Stanleytown Health and Rehab. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Douglas “Doug” Bradley Robbins, 77, died Friday, June 11, 2021. An open invitation is extended to all friends and family for a Celebration of Life to be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Spencer Penn Center, 475 Spencer Penn Road, Spencer, VA 24165. The dress is casual.

Irene Walker, 97, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.