Monday, September 6, 2021
Hear the Nats on WHEE this afternoon

By staff
High school football begins this Friday

Magna Vista wins, Bassett and Martinsville fall in Friday night football

UVA (1-0) shutout William and Mary Saturday 43-0. Virginia Tech (1-0) upset UNC Friday night 17-10. Liberty Christian beat Bassett (1-1) 45-28, Magna Vista (1-1) defeated Dan River 48-12, Floyd County over Patrick County (0-1) 43-26, and Glenvar downed Martinsville (0-1) 25-7. 

Nats play the Mets at home this afternoon

The Mets beat the Nats Sunday 13-6. The Nats are 56-80 on the season, 16 games behind the first-place Braves. The Nats have won 2 out of their last 10 games. There are 26 games left in the season. Washington hosts the Mets today at 1:05 p.m. Hear all the action on WHEE-AM1370 or on our listener line at 631-359-9074.  

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

