‘The Wire,’ ‘Lovecraft Country’ actor Michael K. Williams dead at 54

The Wire and Lovecraft Country actor Michael K. Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment Monday, ABC News has confirmed. He was 54.

“It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy-nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams,” his rep says in a statement. “They ask for your privacy while grieving this unsurmountable loss.”

WABC-TV reports that drug paraphernalia was found at the scene. Police say the investigation is ongoing and the medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Williams starred as Omar Little in The Wire and as Chalky White in Boardwalk Empire. He was most recently nominated for a 2021 Emmy for his role as Montrose Freeman in HBO’s Lovecraft Country.

